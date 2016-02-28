Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 28
Nantes 0 Monaco 0
GFC Ajaccio Olympique Marseille Postponed
Olympique Lyon 2 Paris St Germain 1
St Etienne 1 Caen 2
Saturday, February 27
En Avant Guingamp 2 Angers SCO 2
ES Troyes AC 0 FC Lorient 1
Montpellier HSC 3 Lille 0
Stade de Reims 4 Girondins Bordeaux 1
Toulouse 1 Stade Rennes 2
Friday, February 26
Nice 0 Bastia 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 28 23 4 1 68 15 73
2 Monaco 28 13 11 4 40 30 50
-------------------------
3 Olympique Lyon 28 12 6 10 40 30 42
-------------------------
4 Caen 28 13 3 12 30 36 42
-------------------------
5 Nice 28 11 8 9 39 32 41
6 Stade Rennes 28 10 11 7 36 33 41
-------------------------
7 St Etienne 28 12 5 11 33 32 41
8 Nantes 27 10 10 7 26 24 40
9 Angers SCO 28 10 8 10 29 29 38
10 FC Lorient 28 9 10 9 40 41 37
11 Bastia 27 11 4 12 27 29 37
12 Girondins Bordeaux 28 9 10 9 37 43 37
13 Olympique Marseille 27 8 12 7 37 28 36
14 Montpellier HSC 28 10 5 13 36 33 35
15 Lille 28 7 13 8 21 23 34
16 En Avant Guingamp 28 8 8 12 33 40 32
17 Stade de Reims 28 8 8 12 32 39 32
18 GFC Ajaccio 27 6 10 11 28 38 28
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 28 4 10 14 27 47 22
20 ES Troyes AC 28 2 8 18 20 57 14
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 28
GFC Ajaccio v Olympique Marseille (1600) Postponed