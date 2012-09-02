Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 2
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Nice 1
Lille 1 Paris St Germain 2
Olympique Marseille 3 Stade Rennes 1
Saturday, September 1
Ajaccio 2 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
FC Lorient 3 AS Nancy 0
Sochaux 1 Montpellier HSC 3
Olympique Lyon 3 Valenciennes 2
Bastia 0 St Etienne 3
Stade Brest 2 ES Troyes AC 1
Toulouse 1 Stade de Reims 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Marseille 4 4 0 0 7 1 12
2 Olympique Lyon 4 3 1 0 9 4 10
-------------------------
3 FC Lorient 4 2 2 0 9 5 8
-------------------------
4 Girondins Bordeaux 4 2 2 0 5 3 8
4 Toulouse 4 2 2 0 5 3 8
-------------------------
6 Valenciennes 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
-------------------------
7 St Etienne 4 2 0 2 9 4 6
8 Paris St Germain 4 1 3 0 4 3 6
9 Bastia 4 2 0 2 7 9 6
10 Stade Brest 4 2 0 2 3 6 6
11 Lille 4 1 2 1 6 6 5
12 Ajaccio 4 2 1 1 3 3 5
13 Montpellier HSC 4 1 1 2 5 5 4
14 Stade de Reims 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
15 AS Nancy 4 1 1 2 2 5 4
16 Nice 4 0 3 1 3 4 3
17 Stade Rennes 4 1 0 3 4 7 3
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 4 0 1 3 3 7 1
19 ES Troyes AC 4 0 1 3 4 9 1
20 Sochaux 4 0 0 4 3 9 0
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation