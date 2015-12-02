Dec 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 2
Monaco 1 Caen 1
En Avant Guingamp 1 Stade de Reims 2
ES Troyes AC 0 Toulouse 3
Lille 1 St Etienne 0
Montpellier HSC 0 GFC Ajaccio 2
Bastia 1 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Tuesday, December 1
Angers SCO 0 Paris St Germain 0
FC Lorient 0 Nice 0
Nantes 0 Olympique Lyon 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 16 13 3 0 37 8 42
2 Caen 16 9 2 5 19 16 29
-------------------------
3 Angers SCO 16 7 6 3 14 9 27
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 16 7 5 4 21 14 26
-------------------------
5 Nice 16 7 4 5 30 19 25
6 Monaco 16 6 7 3 22 22 25
-------------------------
7 St Etienne 16 8 1 7 20 20 25
8 FC Lorient 16 5 7 4 24 21 22
9 Stade Rennes 15 5 7 3 21 18 22
10 Nantes 16 6 3 7 12 15 21
11 Olympique Marseille 15 5 4 6 23 17 19
12 Stade de Reims 16 5 4 7 17 20 19
13 GFC Ajaccio 16 5 4 7 16 19 19
14 En Avant Guingamp 16 5 4 7 16 22 19
15 Montpellier HSC 16 5 3 8 18 21 18
16 Bastia 16 5 3 8 16 21 18
17 Girondins Bordeaux 16 4 6 6 20 26 18
18 Lille 16 3 8 5 9 11 17
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 16 3 6 7 17 28 15
20 ES Troyes AC 16 0 5 11 8 33 5
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, December 3
Stade Rennes v Olympique Marseille (2000)