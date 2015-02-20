Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, February 20
Nice 0 Monaco 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 25 15 6 4 49 19 51
2 Olympique Marseille 25 15 4 6 46 25 49
-------------------------
3 Paris St Germain 25 13 10 2 43 22 49
-------------------------
4 Monaco 25 12 7 6 26 19 43
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 25 11 8 6 27 19 41
6 Girondins Bordeaux 25 11 7 7 30 30 40
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 24 10 6 8 31 24 36
8 En Avant Guingamp 25 11 2 12 30 36 35
9 Nice 26 9 7 10 28 30 34
10 Nantes 25 8 9 8 20 25 33
11 Lille 25 8 8 9 20 21 32
12 Stade Rennes 25 8 7 10 25 33 31
13 Bastia 25 7 9 9 26 27 30
14 Stade de Reims 25 8 6 11 30 42 30
15 Caen 25 7 7 11 35 37 28
16 FC Lorient 25 8 4 13 29 34 28
17 Toulouse 25 8 4 13 26 37 28
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 25 8 2 15 26 40 26
19 Racing Lens 25 5 7 13 24 34 22
20 Metz 25 5 6 14 19 36 21
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 21
Paris St Germain v Toulouse (1600)
Caen v Racing Lens (1900)
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v FC Lorient (1900)
Stade Rennes v Girondins Bordeaux (1900)
Bastia v Lille (1900)
Sunday, February 22
En Avant Guingamp v Montpellier HSC (1300)
Olympique Lyon v Nantes (1600)
Stade de Reims v Metz (1600)
St Etienne v Olympique Marseille (2000)