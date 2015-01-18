Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 18
Olympique Marseille 2 En Avant Guingamp 1
Paris St Germain 4 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2
Stade Rennes 0 St Etienne 0
Saturday, January 17
Monaco 1 Nantes 0
Caen 4 Stade de Reims 1
FC Lorient 1 Lille 0
Metz 2 Montpellier HSC 3
Racing Lens 0 Olympique Lyon 2
Toulouse 1 Bastia 1
Friday, January 16
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Nice 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 21 14 3 4 45 17 45
2 Olympique Marseille 21 14 2 5 41 20 44
-------------------------
3 Paris St Germain 21 11 8 2 38 19 41
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 21 11 7 3 24 13 40
-------------------------
5 Monaco 21 10 6 5 24 18 36
6 Montpellier HSC 21 9 5 7 26 22 32
-------------------------
7 Girondins Bordeaux 21 9 5 7 27 29 32
8 Nantes 21 8 7 6 19 18 31
9 Stade Rennes 21 8 6 7 22 25 30
10 Nice 21 8 4 9 26 28 28
11 Stade de Reims 21 8 4 9 27 36 28
12 Lille 21 7 6 8 17 18 27
13 En Avant Guingamp 21 8 1 12 23 33 25
14 FC Lorient 21 7 2 12 23 29 23
15 Bastia 21 5 7 9 21 26 22
16 Toulouse 21 6 4 11 23 33 22
17 Metz 21 5 5 11 19 30 20
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 21 6 2 13 23 38 20
19 Racing Lens 21 5 4 12 20 28 19
20 Caen 21 4 6 11 26 34 18
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation