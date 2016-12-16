Soccer-Maracana to light up again as bills are settled
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, December 16 Angers SCO 0 Nantes 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nice 17 12 4 1 32 12 40 2 Monaco 17 12 3 2 53 16 39 ------------------------- 3 Paris St Germain 17 11 3 3 32 13 36 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 16 9 1 6 29 18 28 ------------------------- 5 Stade Rennes 17 8 3 6 18 20 27 6 En Avant de Guingamp 17 7 5 5 21 16 26 ------------------------- 7 Toulouse 17 7 4 6 21 18 25 8 St Etienne 17 6 7 4 17 14 25 9 Olympique Marseille 17 6 6 5 18 18 24 10 Girondins Bordeaux 17 6 6 5 20 22 24 11 Lille 17 6 2 9 17 22 20 12 Montpellier HSC 17 4 7 6 24 30 19 13 Angers SCO 18 5 4 9 15 22 19 14 AS Nancy-Lorraine 17 5 4 8 14 22 19 15 Metz 16 5 3 8 16 31 18 16 Bastia 17 4 5 8 14 20 17 17 Dijon FCO 17 3 7 7 23 27 16 ------------------------- 18 Nantes 17 4 4 9 11 26 16 ------------------------- 19 Caen 16 4 3 9 16 30 15 20 FC Lorient 17 3 3 11 18 32 12 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 17 En Avant de Guingamp v Paris St Germain (1600) FC Lorient v St Etienne (1900) Montpellier HSC v Girondins Bordeaux (1900) Caen v Metz (1900) Stade Rennes v Bastia (1900) Toulouse v AS Nancy-Lorraine (1900) Sunday, December 18 Nice v Dijon FCO (1400) Olympique Marseille v Lille (1600) Monaco v Olympique Lyon (1945)
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.
PARIS, Jan 27 Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim believes that regardless of the result of Sunday's game against Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 title race will go down to the wire.