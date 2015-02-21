Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 21
Caen 4 Racing Lens 1
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC FC Lorient Postponed
Paris St Germain 3 Toulouse 1
Stade Rennes 1 Girondins Bordeaux 1
Bastia 2 Lille 1
Friday, February 20
Nice 0 Monaco 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 26 14 10 2 46 23 52
2 Olympique Lyon 25 15 6 4 49 19 51
-------------------------
3 Olympique Marseille 25 15 4 6 46 25 49
-------------------------
4 Monaco 25 12 7 6 26 19 43
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 25 11 8 6 27 19 41
6 Girondins Bordeaux 26 11 8 7 31 31 41
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 24 10 6 8 31 24 36
8 En Avant Guingamp 25 11 2 12 30 36 35
9 Nice 26 9 7 10 28 30 34
10 Bastia 26 8 9 9 28 28 33
11 Nantes 25 8 9 8 20 25 33
12 Lille 26 8 8 10 21 23 32
13 Stade Rennes 26 8 8 10 26 34 32
14 Caen 26 8 7 11 39 38 31
15 Stade de Reims 25 8 6 11 30 42 30
16 FC Lorient 25 8 4 13 29 34 28
17 Toulouse 26 8 4 14 27 40 28
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 25 8 2 15 26 40 26
19 Racing Lens 26 5 7 14 25 38 22
20 Metz 25 5 6 14 19 36 21
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 21
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v FC Lorient (1900) Postponed
Sunday, February 22
En Avant Guingamp v Montpellier HSC (1300)
Olympique Lyon v Nantes (1600)
Stade de Reims v Metz (1600)
St Etienne v Olympique Marseille (2000)