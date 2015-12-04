Dec 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, December 4 Nice 0 Paris St Germain 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 17 14 3 0 40 8 45 2 Caen 16 9 2 5 19 16 29 ------------------------- 3 Angers SCO 16 7 6 3 14 9 27 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 16 7 5 4 21 14 26 ------------------------- 5 Nice 17 7 4 6 30 22 25 6 Monaco 16 6 7 3 22 22 25 ------------------------- 7 St Etienne 16 8 1 7 20 20 25 8 Olympique Marseille 16 6 4 6 24 17 22 9 FC Lorient 16 5 7 4 24 21 22 10 Stade Rennes 16 5 7 4 21 19 22 11 Nantes 16 6 3 7 12 15 21 12 Stade de Reims 16 5 4 7 17 20 19 13 GFC Ajaccio 16 5 4 7 16 19 19 14 En Avant Guingamp 16 5 4 7 16 22 19 15 Montpellier HSC 16 5 3 8 18 21 18 16 Bastia 16 5 3 8 16 21 18 17 Girondins Bordeaux 16 4 6 6 20 26 18 18 Lille 16 3 8 5 9 11 17 ------------------------- 19 Toulouse 16 3 6 7 17 28 15 20 ES Troyes AC 16 0 5 11 8 33 5 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 5 Olympique Lyon v Angers SCO (1600) Caen v Lille (1900) GFC Ajaccio v Nantes (1900) Bastia v Monaco (1900) Stade de Reims v ES Troyes AC (1900) Toulouse v FC Lorient (1900) Sunday, December 6 Olympique Marseille v Montpellier HSC (1300) Girondins Bordeaux v En Avant Guingamp (1600) St Etienne v Stade Rennes (2000)