Dec 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, December 4
Nice 0 Paris St Germain 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 17 14 3 0 40 8 45
2 Caen 16 9 2 5 19 16 29
-------------------------
3 Angers SCO 16 7 6 3 14 9 27
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 16 7 5 4 21 14 26
-------------------------
5 Nice 17 7 4 6 30 22 25
6 Monaco 16 6 7 3 22 22 25
-------------------------
7 St Etienne 16 8 1 7 20 20 25
8 Olympique Marseille 16 6 4 6 24 17 22
9 FC Lorient 16 5 7 4 24 21 22
10 Stade Rennes 16 5 7 4 21 19 22
11 Nantes 16 6 3 7 12 15 21
12 Stade de Reims 16 5 4 7 17 20 19
13 GFC Ajaccio 16 5 4 7 16 19 19
14 En Avant Guingamp 16 5 4 7 16 22 19
15 Montpellier HSC 16 5 3 8 18 21 18
16 Bastia 16 5 3 8 16 21 18
17 Girondins Bordeaux 16 4 6 6 20 26 18
18 Lille 16 3 8 5 9 11 17
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 16 3 6 7 17 28 15
20 ES Troyes AC 16 0 5 11 8 33 5
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 5
Olympique Lyon v Angers SCO (1600)
Caen v Lille (1900)
GFC Ajaccio v Nantes (1900)
Bastia v Monaco (1900)
Stade de Reims v ES Troyes AC (1900)
Toulouse v FC Lorient (1900)
Sunday, December 6
Olympique Marseille v Montpellier HSC (1300)
Girondins Bordeaux v En Avant Guingamp (1600)
St Etienne v Stade Rennes (2000)