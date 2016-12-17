Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 En Avant de Guingamp 2 Paris St Germain 1 FC Lorient 2 St Etienne 1 Montpellier HSC 4 Girondins Bordeaux 0 Stade Rennes 1 Bastia 2 Toulouse 1 AS Nancy-Lorraine 1 Friday, December 16 Angers SCO 0 Nantes 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nice 17 12 4 1 32 12 40 2 Monaco 17 12 3 2 53 16 39 ------------------------- 3 Paris St Germain 18 11 3 4 33 15 36 ------------------------- 4 En Avant de Guingamp 18 8 5 5 23 17 29 ------------------------- 5 Olympique Lyon 16 9 1 6 29 18 28 6 Stade Rennes 18 8 3 7 19 22 27 ------------------------- 7 Toulouse 18 7 5 6 22 19 26 8 St Etienne 18 6 7 5 18 16 25 9 Olympique Marseille 17 6 6 5 18 18 24 10 Girondins Bordeaux 18 6 6 6 20 26 24 11 Montpellier HSC 18 5 7 6 28 30 22 12 Lille 17 6 2 9 17 22 20 13 Bastia 18 5 5 8 16 21 20 14 AS Nancy-Lorraine 18 5 5 8 15 23 20 15 Angers SCO 18 5 4 9 15 22 19 16 Metz 16 5 3 8 16 31 18 17 Dijon FCO 17 3 7 7 23 27 16 ------------------------- 18 Nantes 17 4 4 9 11 26 16 ------------------------- 19 FC Lorient 18 4 3 11 20 33 15 20 Caen 16 4 3 9 16 30 15 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Caen v Metz (1330) Nice v Dijon FCO (1400) Olympique Marseille v Lille (1600) Monaco v Olympique Lyon (1945)