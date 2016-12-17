Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 En Avant de Guingamp 2 Paris St Germain 1 FC Lorient 2 St Etienne 1 Montpellier HSC 4 Girondins Bordeaux 0 Stade Rennes 1 Bastia 2 Toulouse 1 AS Nancy-Lorraine 1 Friday, December 16 Angers SCO 0 Nantes 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Nice 17 12 4 1 32 12 40 2 Monaco 17 12 3 2 53 16 39 ------------------------- 3 Paris St Germain 18 11 3 4 33 15 36 ------------------------- 4 En Avant de Guingamp 18 8 5 5 23 17 29 ------------------------- 5 Olympique Lyon 16 9 1 6 29 18 28 6 Stade Rennes 18 8 3 7 19 22 27 ------------------------- 7 Toulouse 18 7 5 6 22 19 26 8 St Etienne 18 6 7 5 18 16 25 9 Olympique Marseille 17 6 6 5 18 18 24 10 Girondins Bordeaux 18 6 6 6 20 26 24 11 Montpellier HSC 18 5 7 6 28 30 22 12 Lille 17 6 2 9 17 22 20 13 Bastia 18 5 5 8 16 21 20 14 AS Nancy-Lorraine 18 5 5 8 15 23 20 15 Angers SCO 18 5 4 9 15 22 19 16 Metz 16 5 3 8 16 31 18 17 Dijon FCO 17 3 7 7 23 27 16 ------------------------- 18 Nantes 17 4 4 9 11 26 16 ------------------------- 19 FC Lorient 18 4 3 11 20 33 15 20 Caen 16 4 3 9 16 30 15 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Caen v Metz (1330) Nice v Dijon FCO (1400) Olympique Marseille v Lille (1600) Monaco v Olympique Lyon (1945)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------