May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 2
En Avant Guingamp 2 Stade de Reims 0
FC Lorient 0 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Montpellier HSC 0 Stade Rennes 0
Nice 1 Caen 1
Olympique Lyon 2 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Bastia 1 St Etienne 0
Friday, May 1
Metz 0 Olympique Marseille 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 35 21 8 6 70 29 71
2 Paris St Germain 34 20 11 3 70 33 71
-------------------------
3 Monaco 34 17 11 6 43 23 62
-------------------------
4 Olympique Marseille 35 18 6 11 67 41 60
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 35 16 12 7 42 28 60
6 Girondins Bordeaux 35 15 11 9 42 41 56
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 35 15 8 12 43 35 53
8 Lille 34 14 8 12 34 33 50
9 Stade Rennes 35 13 11 11 35 39 50
10 En Avant Guingamp 35 14 4 17 38 46 46
11 Nantes 34 11 11 12 27 34 44
12 Bastia 35 11 10 14 35 42 43
13 Nice 35 11 9 15 39 45 42
14 Caen 35 10 9 16 47 52 39
15 FC Lorient 35 11 6 18 39 48 39
16 Toulouse 34 11 6 17 36 53 39
17 Stade de Reims 35 10 8 17 41 61 38
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 35 11 4 20 36 54 37
19 Metz 35 7 9 19 30 51 30
20 Racing Lens 34 6 8 20 29 55 26
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 3
Lille v Racing Lens (1200)
Monaco v Toulouse (1500)
Nantes v Paris St Germain (1900)