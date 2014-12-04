Dec 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Thursday
Thursday, December 4
Olympique Lyon 2 Stade de Reims 1
Wednesday, December 3
En Avant Guingamp 5 Caen 1
Metz 0 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Lille 1 Paris St Germain 1
Montpellier HSC 0 St Etienne 2
Nice 1 Stade Rennes 2
Bastia 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2
Tuesday, December 2
Monaco 2 Racing Lens 0
FC Lorient 1 Olympique Marseille 1
Nantes 1 Toulouse 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Marseille 16 11 2 3 33 14 35
2 Paris St Germain 16 9 7 0 30 11 34
-------------------------
3 Olympique Lyon 16 9 3 4 29 15 30
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 16 8 5 3 18 12 29
-------------------------
5 Stade Rennes 16 8 4 4 20 15 28
6 Girondins Bordeaux 16 8 4 4 22 18 28
-------------------------
7 Nantes 16 6 6 4 14 13 24
8 Monaco 16 6 5 5 19 18 23
9 Stade de Reims 16 6 4 6 17 24 22
10 Montpellier HSC 16 6 3 7 14 16 21
11 Toulouse 16 6 2 8 21 23 20
12 Metz 16 5 4 7 15 20 19
13 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 15 6 1 8 16 23 19
14 Nice 16 5 3 8 18 22 18
15 Lille 15 4 5 6 10 14 17
16 FC Lorient 16 5 2 9 15 20 17
17 En Avant Guingamp 16 5 0 11 15 28 15
-------------------------
18 Caen 16 3 5 8 19 25 14
19 Racing Lens 16 4 2 10 14 20 14
20 Bastia 16 3 5 8 13 21 14
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation