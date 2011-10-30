Soccer-Falcao scores double as Monaco beat Nice to pull clear in Ligue 1
PARIS, Feb 4 Radamel Falcao scored twice in the second half as Monaco broke clear of Nice at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 home win over their neighbours on Saturday.
Oct 30 Results and standings from Ligue 1 on Sunday Nice 1 Sochaux 1 Toulouse 1 Stade Rennes 0 Valenciennes 0 Lille 0
Saturday, October 29 Ajaccio 0 Girondins Bordeaux 2 Dijon FCO 2 Olympique Marseille 3 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 3 Auxerre 1 Montpellier HSC 2 AS Nancy 0 Olympique Lyon 2 St Etienne 0 Paris St Germain 4 Caen 2 Stade Brest 3 FC Lorient 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 12 9 2 1 25 10 29 2 Montpellier HSC 12 8 2 2 27 15 26 ------------------------- 3 Lille 12 6 5 1 21 12 23 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 12 7 2 3 20 13 23 ------------------------- 5 Toulouse 12 6 4 2 13 10 22 6 Stade Rennes 12 6 3 3 21 15 21 ------------------------- 7 FC Lorient 12 4 5 3 13 12 17 8 St Etienne 12 4 4 4 11 15 16 9 Olympique Marseille 12 3 6 3 15 14 15 10 Caen 12 4 3 5 17 19 15 11 Sochaux 12 3 5 4 18 24 14 12 Stade Brest 12 1 9 2 12 12 12 13 Auxerre 12 2 6 4 17 18 12 14 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 12 2 6 4 14 17 12 15 Girondins Bordeaux 12 2 6 4 14 18 12 16 Nice 12 2 5 5 12 12 11 17 Dijon FCO 12 3 2 7 13 25 11 ------------------------- 18 Valenciennes 12 2 4 6 12 13 10 19 AS Nancy 12 1 5 6 8 15 8 20 Ajaccio 12 1 4 7 10 24 7 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
PARIS, Feb 4 Radamel Falcao scored twice in the second half as Monaco broke clear of Nice at the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 home win over their neighbours on Saturday.
BERLIN, Feb 4 Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich survived several first-half scares in a 1-1 home draw with midtable Schalke 04 on Saturday as Philipp Lahm made his 500th appearance for the Bavarian club.
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 San Martin 0 Alianza Atletico 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Ayacucho FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cantolao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Melgar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sport Rosario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sporting Cristal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Union Comercio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 San Martin 1 0 0 1 0