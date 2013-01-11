Jan 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, January 11
Paris St Germain 0 Ajaccio 0
St Etienne 2 Toulouse 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 20 11 6 3 36 12 39
2 Olympique Lyon 19 11 5 3 33 17 38
-------------------------
3 Olympique Marseille 19 12 2 5 24 20 38
-------------------------
4 Stade Rennes 19 10 2 7 29 24 32
-------------------------
5 FC Lorient 19 8 7 4 32 29 31
6 Valenciennes 19 8 5 6 31 24 29
-------------------------
7 Girondins Bordeaux 19 6 11 2 21 14 29
8 Lille 19 7 8 4 24 18 29
9 Nice 19 7 8 4 26 26 29
10 St Etienne 20 7 7 6 26 16 28
11 Toulouse 20 7 6 7 27 22 27
12 Montpellier HSC 19 7 5 7 29 24 26
13 Bastia 19 6 4 9 26 41 22
14 Stade Brest 19 6 3 10 20 28 21
15 Ajaccio 20 5 7 8 21 29 20
16 Stade de Reims 19 4 7 8 16 20 19
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 19 5 4 10 22 32 19
-------------------------
18 Sochaux 19 4 4 11 17 29 16
19 ES Troyes AC 19 2 7 10 20 37 13
20 AS Nancy 19 1 8 10 15 33 11
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 12
ES Troyes AC v Olympique Lyon (1600)
AS Nancy v Lille (1900)
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Stade Brest (1900)
Montpellier HSC v FC Lorient (1900)
Stade Rennes v Girondins Bordeaux (1900)
Sunday, January 13
Stade de Reims v Bastia (1300)
Nice v Valenciennes (1600)
Sochaux v Olympique Marseille (2000)