Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 24
Angers SCO 0 En Avant Guingamp 0
FC Lorient 1 Stade Rennes 1
GFC Ajaccio 3 Nice 1
Montpellier HSC 2 Bastia 0
Friday, October 23
Caen 0 Nantes 2
Olympique Lyon 3 Toulouse 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 10 8 2 0 21 5 26
2 Angers SCO 11 6 4 1 12 6 22
-------------------------
3 Caen 11 7 0 4 12 12 21
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 11 5 4 2 15 7 19
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 10 6 1 3 13 10 19
6 Nice 10 5 2 3 25 15 17
-------------------------
7 Stade Rennes 11 4 5 2 15 13 17
8 FC Lorient 11 4 4 3 16 15 16
9 Nantes 10 5 1 4 9 10 16
10 Stade de Reims 10 4 3 3 11 8 15
11 En Avant Guingamp 11 4 3 4 10 13 15
12 Monaco 10 3 5 2 14 15 14
13 Lille 10 2 5 3 5 5 11
14 Girondins Bordeaux 10 2 5 3 13 16 11
15 Bastia 11 3 1 7 12 18 10
16 Olympique Marseille 10 2 3 5 15 12 9
17 Montpellier HSC 11 2 2 7 8 14 8
18 Toulouse 11 1 5 5 11 20 8
-------------------------
19 GFC Ajaccio 11 1 3 7 7 16 6
20 ES Troyes AC 10 0 4 6 5 19 4
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 25
Stade de Reims v Monaco (1300)
Girondins Bordeaux v ES Troyes AC (1600)
Lille v Olympique Marseille (1600)
Paris St Germain v St Etienne (2000)