Jan 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, January 22
Stade Rennes 1 GFC Ajaccio 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 21 18 3 0 51 9 57
2 Monaco 21 9 9 3 29 25 36
-------------------------
3 Stade Rennes 22 8 10 4 32 25 34
-------------------------
4 Angers SCO 21 9 7 5 20 13 34
-------------------------
5 Nice 21 9 6 6 35 25 33
6 St Etienne 21 10 2 9 24 24 32
-------------------------
7 Caen 21 9 3 9 22 27 30
8 Olympique Marseille 21 7 8 6 31 22 29
9 Olympique Lyon 21 8 5 8 27 25 29
10 Girondins Bordeaux 21 7 8 6 25 28 29
11 Nantes 21 7 7 7 18 20 28
12 FC Lorient 21 6 9 6 29 30 27
13 GFC Ajaccio 22 6 8 8 24 27 26
14 Lille 21 5 10 6 16 15 25
15 Bastia 21 7 4 10 21 26 25
16 Montpellier HSC 21 6 4 11 22 27 22
17 Stade de Reims 21 5 7 9 22 29 22
18 En Avant Guingamp 21 5 6 10 19 29 21
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 21 4 8 9 24 35 20
20 ES Troyes AC 21 0 8 13 13 43 8
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 23
Paris St Germain v Angers SCO (1600)
En Avant Guingamp v Bastia (1900)
Nantes v Girondins Bordeaux (1900)
Lille v ES Troyes AC (1900)
Montpellier HSC v Caen (1900)
Nice v FC Lorient (1900)
Sunday, January 24
Monaco v Toulouse (1300)
Stade de Reims v St Etienne (1600)
Olympique Lyon v Olympique Marseille (2000)