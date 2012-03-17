UPDATE 2-Soccer-Atletico close in on last eight with 4-2 Leverkusen win
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from Ligue 1 on Saturday Auxerre 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 AS Nancy 1 Montpellier HSC 0 Caen 2 Paris St Germain 2 FC Lorient 2 Stade Brest 1 Girondins Bordeaux 1 Ajaccio 1 Olympique Marseille 1 Dijon FCO 2 St Etienne 0 Olympique Lyon 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 28 17 8 3 52 29 59 2 Montpellier HSC 28 17 6 5 52 27 57 ------------------------- 3 Lille 27 12 11 4 46 31 47 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 28 14 4 10 44 35 46 ------------------------- 5 St Etienne 28 13 7 8 35 30 46 6 Stade Rennes 27 12 8 7 37 31 44 ------------------------- 7 Toulouse 27 12 8 7 29 24 44 8 Girondins Bordeaux 28 10 10 8 34 31 40 9 Olympique Marseille 28 10 9 9 35 29 39 10 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 28 9 9 10 41 40 36 11 Valenciennes 27 8 7 12 28 30 31 12 FC Lorient 28 7 10 11 27 36 31 13 Stade Brest 28 5 15 8 23 26 30 14 AS Nancy 28 7 9 12 26 36 30 15 Dijon FCO 28 8 6 14 34 48 30 16 Ajaccio 28 7 9 12 30 48 30 17 Caen 28 7 8 13 32 42 29 ------------------------- 18 Nice 27 6 9 12 26 31 27 19 Auxerre 28 4 12 12 33 43 24 20 Sochaux 27 5 9 13 26 43 24 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 18 Sochaux v Nice (1600) Stade Rennes v Toulouse (1600) Lille v Valenciennes (2000)
LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 21 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone praised his team for perfectly executing his game plan in their 4-2 Champions League victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday and said the scoreline should have been even higher.
PARIS, Feb 21 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match, amid continuing media speculation about his future at the club.