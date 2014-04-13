April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, April 13 Nantes 1 En Avant Guingamp 0 Olympique Lyon 1 Paris St Germain 0 Stade de Reims 2 St Etienne 2 Saturday, April 12 Ajaccio 1 Girondins Bordeaux 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Bastia 1 Sochaux 2 Toulouse 0 Lille 1 Valenciennes 0 Nice 1 FC Lorient 2 Stade Rennes 0 Monaco 1 Friday, April 11 Montpellier HSC 2 Olympique Marseille 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 33 24 7 2 74 19 79 2 Monaco 33 20 9 4 54 27 69 ------------------------- 3 Lille 33 18 9 6 38 20 63 ------------------------- 4 St Etienne 33 16 8 9 46 31 56 ------------------------- 5 Olympique Lyon 33 15 9 9 49 38 54 6 Olympique Marseille 33 14 9 10 46 36 51 ------------------------- 7 Girondins Bordeaux 33 11 12 10 40 38 45 8 Stade de Reims 33 11 12 10 41 45 45 9 Toulouse 33 11 11 11 41 47 44 10 FC Lorient 33 11 8 14 40 44 41 11 Bastia 33 11 8 14 36 50 41 12 Nantes 33 11 7 15 29 36 40 13 Nice 33 11 6 16 29 38 39 14 Stade Rennes 33 9 11 13 40 40 38 15 Montpellier HSC 33 7 17 9 39 40 38 16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 33 9 11 13 33 47 38 17 En Avant Guingamp 33 9 8 16 29 35 35 ------------------------- 18 Sochaux 33 7 9 17 31 56 30 19 Valenciennes 33 7 8 18 33 52 29 20 Ajaccio 33 3 11 19 32 61 20 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation