April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 13
Nantes 1 En Avant Guingamp 0
Olympique Lyon 1 Paris St Germain 0
Stade de Reims 2 St Etienne 2
Saturday, April 12
Ajaccio 1 Girondins Bordeaux 1
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Bastia 1
Sochaux 2 Toulouse 0
Lille 1 Valenciennes 0
Nice 1 FC Lorient 2
Stade Rennes 0 Monaco 1
Friday, April 11
Montpellier HSC 2 Olympique Marseille 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 33 24 7 2 74 19 79
2 Monaco 33 20 9 4 54 27 69
-------------------------
3 Lille 33 18 9 6 38 20 63
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 33 16 8 9 46 31 56
-------------------------
5 Olympique Lyon 33 15 9 9 49 38 54
6 Olympique Marseille 33 14 9 10 46 36 51
-------------------------
7 Girondins Bordeaux 33 11 12 10 40 38 45
8 Stade de Reims 33 11 12 10 41 45 45
9 Toulouse 33 11 11 11 41 47 44
10 FC Lorient 33 11 8 14 40 44 41
11 Bastia 33 11 8 14 36 50 41
12 Nantes 33 11 7 15 29 36 40
13 Nice 33 11 6 16 29 38 39
14 Stade Rennes 33 9 11 13 40 40 38
15 Montpellier HSC 33 7 17 9 39 40 38
16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 33 9 11 13 33 47 38
17 En Avant Guingamp 33 9 8 16 29 35 35
-------------------------
18 Sochaux 33 7 9 17 31 56 30
19 Valenciennes 33 7 8 18 33 52 29
20 Ajaccio 33 3 11 19 32 61 20
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation