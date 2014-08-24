Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 24
Nantes 0 Monaco 1
Olympique Lyon 0 Racing Lens 1
St Etienne 0 Stade Rennes 0
Saturday, August 23
En Avant Guingamp 0 Olympique Marseille 1
Lille 2 FC Lorient 0
Montpellier HSC 2 Metz 0
Nice 1 Girondins Bordeaux 3
Bastia 1 Toulouse 0
Stade de Reims 0 Caen 2
Friday, August 22
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0 Paris St Germain 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Girondins Bordeaux 3 3 0 0 8 2 9
2 St Etienne 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
-------------------------
3 Lille 3 2 1 0 3 0 7
-------------------------
4 Caen 3 2 0 1 5 1 6
-------------------------
5 Montpellier HSC 3 2 0 1 4 1 6
6 Paris St Germain 3 1 2 0 4 2 5
-------------------------
7 Stade Rennes 3 1 1 1 6 4 4
8 Nantes 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
9 Nice 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
9 Olympique Marseille 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
9 Bastia 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
12 FC Lorient 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
13 Olympique Lyon 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
14 Toulouse 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
15 Racing Lens 3 1 0 2 1 2 3
16 En Avant Guingamp 3 1 0 2 1 3 3
17 Monaco 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
-------------------------
18 Metz 3 0 2 1 1 3 2
19 Stade de Reims 3 0 1 2 3 7 1
20 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 3 0 1 2 2 9 1
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation