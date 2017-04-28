Soccer-Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
April 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 Regular match on Friday Friday, April 28 Angers SCO 1 Olympique Lyon 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Monaco 33 25 5 3 92 28 80 2 Paris St Germain 34 25 5 4 71 23 80 ------------------------- 3 Nice 34 21 11 2 56 28 74 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 34 18 3 13 68 42 57 5 Girondins Bordeaux 34 15 10 9 49 39 55 ------------------------- 6 Olympique Marseille 34 14 10 10 48 38 52 ------------------------- 7 St Etienne 33 11 13 9 36 30 46 8 Nantes 34 12 9 13 33 47 45 9 Stade Rennes 34 10 14 10 32 38 44 10 En Avant de Guingamp 34 12 8 14 40 47 44 11 Toulouse 34 10 12 12 35 36 42 12 Lille 34 11 7 16 34 41 40 13 Montpellier HSC 34 10 9 15 47 57 39 14 Angers SCO 35 11 6 18 35 48 39 15 Metz 34 9 9 16 34 69 36 16 FC Lorient 34 10 4 20 42 65 34 17 Caen 34 9 6 19 33 58 33 ------------------------- 18 Dijon FCO 34 7 11 16 44 54 32 ------------------------- 19 AS Nancy-Lorraine 34 8 8 18 25 44 32 20 Bastia 33 6 10 17 26 48 28 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 29 Monaco v Toulouse (1500) En Avant de Guingamp v St Etienne (1800) Metz v AS Nancy-Lorraine (1800) Nantes v FC Lorient (1800) Montpellier HSC v Lille (1800) Bastia v Stade Rennes (1800) Sunday, April 30 Caen v Olympique Marseille (1300) Dijon FCO v Girondins Bordeaux (1500) Nice v Paris St Germain (1900)
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17
TIRANA, June 14 Albania coach Gianni De Biasi resigned on Wednesday after six years in charge during which he led them to Euro 2016, their first and only appearance at a major tournament.