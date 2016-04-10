April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 10
Lille 4 Monaco 1
Nice 3 Stade Rennes 0
Olympique Marseille 0 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Saturday, April 9
Angers SCO 0 GFC Ajaccio 0
Caen 1 FC Lorient 2
En Avant Guingamp 0 Paris St Germain 2
St Etienne 1 ES Troyes AC 0
Stade de Reims 2 Nantes 1
Toulouse 4 Bastia 0
Friday, April 8
Montpellier HSC 0 Olympique Lyon 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Paris St Germain 33 26 5 2 83 18 83
2 Olympique Lyon 33 16 7 10 54 34 55
-------------------------
3 Monaco 33 14 13 6 48 40 55
-------------------------
4 Nice 33 15 8 10 50 37 53
-------------------------
5 Stade Rennes 33 13 12 8 50 42 51
6 St Etienne 33 15 6 12 39 34 51
-------------------------
7 Lille 33 12 13 8 33 25 49
8 Angers SCO 33 12 10 11 35 32 46
9 Caen 33 14 4 15 35 44 46
10 Nantes 33 11 11 11 30 35 44
11 Bastia 33 12 7 14 31 37 43
12 Girondins Bordeaux 33 10 13 10 41 50 43
13 FC Lorient 33 10 12 11 45 51 42
14 Olympique Marseille 33 8 16 9 43 38 40
15 En Avant Guingamp 33 10 9 14 39 49 39
16 Montpellier HSC 33 10 7 16 38 42 37
17 Stade de Reims 33 9 9 15 37 48 36
-------------------------
18 GFC Ajaccio 33 7 13 13 31 45 34
19 Toulouse 33 7 11 15 38 49 32
R20 ES Troyes AC 33 2 8 23 22 72 14
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation