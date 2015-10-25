Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 25
Girondins Bordeaux 1 ES Troyes AC 0
Lille 1 Olympique Marseille 2
Paris St Germain 4 St Etienne 1
Stade de Reims 0 Monaco 1
Saturday, October 24
Angers SCO 0 En Avant Guingamp 0
FC Lorient 1 Stade Rennes 1
GFC Ajaccio 3 Nice 1
Montpellier HSC 2 Bastia 0
Friday, October 23
Caen 0 Nantes 2
Olympique Lyon 3 Toulouse 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 11 9 2 0 25 6 29
2 Angers SCO 11 6 4 1 12 6 22
-------------------------
3 Caen 11 7 0 4 12 12 21
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 11 5 4 2 15 7 19
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 11 6 1 4 14 14 19
6 Nice 10 5 2 3 25 15 17
-------------------------
7 Stade Rennes 11 4 5 2 15 13 17
8 Monaco 11 4 5 2 15 15 17
9 FC Lorient 11 4 4 3 16 15 16
10 Nantes 10 5 1 4 9 10 16
11 Stade de Reims 11 4 3 4 11 9 15
12 En Avant Guingamp 11 4 3 4 10 13 15
13 Girondins Bordeaux 11 3 5 3 14 16 14
14 Olympique Marseille 11 3 3 5 17 13 12
15 Lille 11 2 5 4 6 7 11
16 Bastia 11 3 1 7 12 18 10
17 Montpellier HSC 11 2 2 7 8 14 8
18 Toulouse 11 1 5 5 11 20 8
-------------------------
19 GFC Ajaccio 11 1 3 7 7 16 6
20 ES Troyes AC 11 0 4 7 5 20 4
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation