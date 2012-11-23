Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, November 23 St Etienne 1 Valenciennes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 St Etienne 14 7 4 3 24 10 25 2 Olympique Lyon 12 7 4 1 23 11 25 ------------------------- 3 Girondins Bordeaux 13 6 6 1 18 10 24 ------------------------- 4 Paris St Germain 13 6 5 2 19 10 23 ------------------------- 5 Olympique Marseille 12 7 2 3 16 11 23 6 Valenciennes 14 6 4 4 27 16 22 ------------------------- 7 Stade Rennes 13 7 1 5 18 16 22 8 Lille 13 5 5 3 16 14 20 9 Toulouse 13 5 4 4 20 16 19 10 FC Lorient 13 4 6 3 21 25 18 11 Nice 13 3 7 3 18 19 16 12 Stade Brest 13 5 1 7 14 18 16 13 Stade de Reims 13 4 3 6 13 14 15 14 Montpellier HSC 13 3 5 5 18 18 14 15 Ajaccio 13 4 4 5 14 18 14 16 Sochaux 13 4 2 7 13 19 14 17 Bastia 13 4 2 7 19 32 14 ------------------------- 18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 13 3 3 7 15 22 12 19 ES Troyes AC 13 1 5 7 14 25 8 20 AS Nancy 13 1 3 9 8 24 6 ------------------------- Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 24 Paris St Germain v ES Troyes AC (1600) AS Nancy v Ajaccio (1900) Sochaux v Nice (1900) Stade Rennes v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1900) Bastia v FC Lorient (1900) Stade de Reims v Stade Brest (1900) Sunday, November 25 Montpellier HSC v Girondins Bordeaux (1300) Toulouse v Olympique Lyon (1600) Olympique Marseille v Lille (2000)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.