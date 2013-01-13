Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 13
Sochaux 3 Olympique Marseille 1
Nice 5 Valenciennes 0
Stade de Reims 1 Bastia 2
Saturday, January 12
AS Nancy 2 Lille 2
ES Troyes AC 1 Olympique Lyon 2
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0 Stade Brest 2
Montpellier HSC 2 FC Lorient 0
Stade Rennes 0 Girondins Bordeaux 2
Friday, January 11
Paris St Germain 0 Ajaccio 0
St Etienne 2 Toulouse 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 20 12 5 3 35 18 41
2 Paris St Germain 20 11 6 3 36 12 39
-------------------------
3 Olympique Marseille 20 12 2 6 25 23 38
-------------------------
4 Girondins Bordeaux 20 7 11 2 23 14 32
-------------------------
5 Nice 20 8 8 4 31 26 32
6 Stade Rennes 20 10 2 8 29 26 32
-------------------------
7 FC Lorient 20 8 7 5 32 31 31
8 Lille 20 7 9 4 26 20 30
9 Montpellier HSC 20 8 5 7 31 24 29
10 Valenciennes 20 8 5 7 31 29 29
11 St Etienne 20 7 7 6 26 16 28
12 Toulouse 20 7 6 7 27 22 27
13 Bastia 20 7 4 9 28 42 25
14 Stade Brest 20 7 3 10 22 28 24
15 Ajaccio 20 5 7 8 21 29 20
16 Stade de Reims 20 4 7 9 17 22 19
17 Sochaux 20 5 4 11 20 30 19
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 20 5 4 11 22 34 19
19 ES Troyes AC 20 2 7 11 21 39 13
20 AS Nancy 20 1 9 10 17 35 12
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation