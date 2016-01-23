Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, January 23 En Avant Guingamp 1 Bastia 0 Nantes 2 Girondins Bordeaux 2 Lille 1 ES Troyes AC 3 Montpellier HSC 1 Caen 2 Nice 2 FC Lorient 1 Paris St Germain 5 Angers SCO 1 Friday, January 22 Stade Rennes 1 GFC Ajaccio 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 22 19 3 0 56 10 60 2 Nice 22 10 6 6 37 26 36 ------------------------- 3 Monaco 21 9 9 3 29 25 36 ------------------------- 4 Stade Rennes 22 8 10 4 32 25 34 ------------------------- 5 Angers SCO 22 9 7 6 21 18 34 6 Caen 22 10 3 9 24 28 33 ------------------------- 7 St Etienne 21 10 2 9 24 24 32 8 Girondins Bordeaux 22 7 9 6 27 30 30 9 Olympique Marseille 21 7 8 6 31 22 29 10 Olympique Lyon 21 8 5 8 27 25 29 11 Nantes 22 7 8 7 20 22 29 12 FC Lorient 22 6 9 7 30 32 27 13 GFC Ajaccio 22 6 8 8 24 27 26 14 Lille 22 5 10 7 17 18 25 15 Bastia 22 7 4 11 21 27 25 16 En Avant Guingamp 22 6 6 10 20 29 24 17 Montpellier HSC 22 6 4 12 23 29 22 18 Stade de Reims 21 5 7 9 22 29 22 ------------------------- 19 Toulouse 21 4 8 9 24 35 20 20 ES Troyes AC 22 1 8 13 16 44 11 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 24 Monaco v Toulouse (1300) Stade de Reims v St Etienne (1600) Olympique Lyon v Olympique Marseille (2000)