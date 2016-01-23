Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 23
En Avant Guingamp 1 Bastia 0
Nantes 2 Girondins Bordeaux 2
Lille 1 ES Troyes AC 3
Montpellier HSC 1 Caen 2
Nice 2 FC Lorient 1
Paris St Germain 5 Angers SCO 1
Friday, January 22
Stade Rennes 1 GFC Ajaccio 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 22 19 3 0 56 10 60
2 Nice 22 10 6 6 37 26 36
-------------------------
3 Monaco 21 9 9 3 29 25 36
-------------------------
4 Stade Rennes 22 8 10 4 32 25 34
-------------------------
5 Angers SCO 22 9 7 6 21 18 34
6 Caen 22 10 3 9 24 28 33
-------------------------
7 St Etienne 21 10 2 9 24 24 32
8 Girondins Bordeaux 22 7 9 6 27 30 30
9 Olympique Marseille 21 7 8 6 31 22 29
10 Olympique Lyon 21 8 5 8 27 25 29
11 Nantes 22 7 8 7 20 22 29
12 FC Lorient 22 6 9 7 30 32 27
13 GFC Ajaccio 22 6 8 8 24 27 26
14 Lille 22 5 10 7 17 18 25
15 Bastia 22 7 4 11 21 27 25
16 En Avant Guingamp 22 6 6 10 20 29 24
17 Montpellier HSC 22 6 4 12 23 29 22
18 Stade de Reims 21 5 7 9 22 29 22
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 21 4 8 9 24 35 20
20 ES Troyes AC 22 1 8 13 16 44 11
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 24
Monaco v Toulouse (1300)
Stade de Reims v St Etienne (1600)
Olympique Lyon v Olympique Marseille (2000)