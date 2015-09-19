Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, September 19 Angers SCO 1 ES Troyes AC 0 Caen 2 Montpellier HSC 1 En Avant Guingamp 2 GFC Ajaccio 1 Bastia 1 Nice 3 Stade de Reims 1 Paris St Germain 1 Friday, September 18 Stade Rennes 1 Lille 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 6 4 2 0 10 3 14 2 Stade Rennes 6 4 1 1 10 5 13 ------------------------- 3 Caen 6 4 0 2 8 8 12 ------------------------- 4 Stade de Reims 6 3 2 1 10 6 11 ------------------------- 5 Angers SCO 6 3 2 1 7 4 11 6 St Etienne 5 3 1 1 7 5 10 ------------------------- 7 En Avant Guingamp 6 3 0 3 5 6 9 8 Olympique Lyon 5 2 2 1 6 2 8 9 Nice 6 2 2 2 10 9 8 10 Monaco 5 2 2 1 4 5 8 11 Lille 6 1 4 1 2 2 7 12 Bastia 6 2 1 3 9 11 7 13 Nantes 5 2 1 2 2 4 7 14 Olympique Marseille 5 2 0 3 10 5 6 15 Girondins Bordeaux 5 1 3 1 6 5 6 16 Toulouse 5 1 2 2 6 8 5 17 FC Lorient 5 1 2 2 5 7 5 18 ES Troyes AC 6 0 3 3 4 13 3 ------------------------- 19 Montpellier HSC 6 0 1 5 2 8 1 20 GFC Ajaccio 6 0 1 5 1 8 1 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 20 Girondins Bordeaux v Toulouse (1200) Monaco v FC Lorient (1500) St Etienne v Nantes (1500) Olympique Marseille v Olympique Lyon (1900)