Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 19
Angers SCO 1 ES Troyes AC 0
Caen 2 Montpellier HSC 1
En Avant Guingamp 2 GFC Ajaccio 1
Bastia 1 Nice 3
Stade de Reims 1 Paris St Germain 1
Friday, September 18
Stade Rennes 1 Lille 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 6 4 2 0 10 3 14
2 Stade Rennes 6 4 1 1 10 5 13
-------------------------
3 Caen 6 4 0 2 8 8 12
-------------------------
4 Stade de Reims 6 3 2 1 10 6 11
-------------------------
5 Angers SCO 6 3 2 1 7 4 11
6 St Etienne 5 3 1 1 7 5 10
-------------------------
7 En Avant Guingamp 6 3 0 3 5 6 9
8 Olympique Lyon 5 2 2 1 6 2 8
9 Nice 6 2 2 2 10 9 8
10 Monaco 5 2 2 1 4 5 8
11 Lille 6 1 4 1 2 2 7
12 Bastia 6 2 1 3 9 11 7
13 Nantes 5 2 1 2 2 4 7
14 Olympique Marseille 5 2 0 3 10 5 6
15 Girondins Bordeaux 5 1 3 1 6 5 6
16 Toulouse 5 1 2 2 6 8 5
17 FC Lorient 5 1 2 2 5 7 5
18 ES Troyes AC 6 0 3 3 4 13 3
-------------------------
19 Montpellier HSC 6 0 1 5 2 8 1
20 GFC Ajaccio 6 0 1 5 1 8 1
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 20
Girondins Bordeaux v Toulouse (1200)
Monaco v FC Lorient (1500)
St Etienne v Nantes (1500)
Olympique Marseille v Olympique Lyon (1900)