Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 23
Ajaccio 1 Lille 3
AS Nancy 0 St Etienne 3
ES Troyes AC 0 Bastia 0
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0 Montpellier HSC 1
Stade Rennes 2 Sochaux 2
Valenciennes 0 Toulouse 0
Friday, February 22
Nice 2 Stade de Reims 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 25 15 6 4 47 16 51
2 Olympique Lyon 25 14 6 5 43 24 48
-------------------------
3 Olympique Marseille 25 14 4 7 32 29 46
-------------------------
4 Nice 26 12 9 5 39 28 45
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 26 12 8 6 40 19 44
6 Montpellier HSC 26 12 5 9 41 32 41
-------------------------
7 Stade Rennes 26 12 5 9 39 34 41
8 Lille 26 10 10 6 35 26 40
9 FC Lorient 25 10 9 6 41 39 39
10 Girondins Bordeaux 25 9 11 5 26 20 38
11 Valenciennes 26 9 7 10 34 36 34
12 Toulouse 26 8 9 9 32 32 33
13 Ajaccio 26 7 10 9 29 36 29
14 Sochaux 26 7 6 13 27 38 27
15 Bastia 26 7 6 13 29 51 27
16 Stade Brest 25 7 4 14 25 36 25
17 Stade de Reims 26 5 9 12 22 31 24
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 26 5 8 13 25 39 23
19 ES Troyes AC 26 3 11 12 28 46 20
20 AS Nancy 26 3 9 14 22 44 18
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 24
Olympique Lyon v FC Lorient (1300)
Girondins Bordeaux v Stade Brest (1600)
Paris St Germain v Olympique Marseille (2000)