Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, November 24 AS Nancy 1 Ajaccio 1 Sochaux 0 Nice 1 Paris St Germain 4 ES Troyes AC 0 Stade Rennes 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Bastia 2 FC Lorient 1 Stade de Reims 0 Stade Brest 0 Friday, November 23 St Etienne 1 Valenciennes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 14 7 5 2 23 10 26 2 St Etienne 14 7 4 3 24 10 25 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Lyon 12 7 4 1 23 11 25 ------------------------- 4 Girondins Bordeaux 13 6 6 1 18 10 24 ------------------------- 5 Olympique Marseille 12 7 2 3 16 11 23 6 Valenciennes 14 6 4 4 27 16 22 ------------------------- 7 Stade Rennes 14 7 1 6 18 17 22 8 Lille 13 5 5 3 16 14 20 9 Toulouse 13 5 4 4 20 16 19 10 Nice 14 4 7 3 19 19 19 11 FC Lorient 14 4 6 4 22 27 18 12 Stade Brest 14 5 2 7 14 18 17 13 Bastia 14 5 2 7 21 33 17 14 Stade de Reims 14 4 4 6 13 14 16 15 Ajaccio 14 4 5 5 15 19 15 16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 14 4 3 7 16 22 15 17 Montpellier HSC 13 3 5 5 18 18 14 ------------------------- 18 Sochaux 14 4 2 8 13 20 14 19 ES Troyes AC 14 1 5 8 14 29 8 20 AS Nancy 14 1 4 9 9 25 7 ------------------------- Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 25 Montpellier HSC v Girondins Bordeaux (1300) Toulouse v Olympique Lyon (1600) Olympique Marseille v Lille (2000)