Nov 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 24
AS Nancy 1 Ajaccio 1
Sochaux 0 Nice 1
Paris St Germain 4 ES Troyes AC 0
Stade Rennes 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1
Bastia 2 FC Lorient 1
Stade de Reims 0 Stade Brest 0
Friday, November 23
St Etienne 1 Valenciennes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 14 7 5 2 23 10 26
2 St Etienne 14 7 4 3 24 10 25
-------------------------
3 Olympique Lyon 12 7 4 1 23 11 25
-------------------------
4 Girondins Bordeaux 13 6 6 1 18 10 24
-------------------------
5 Olympique Marseille 12 7 2 3 16 11 23
6 Valenciennes 14 6 4 4 27 16 22
-------------------------
7 Stade Rennes 14 7 1 6 18 17 22
8 Lille 13 5 5 3 16 14 20
9 Toulouse 13 5 4 4 20 16 19
10 Nice 14 4 7 3 19 19 19
11 FC Lorient 14 4 6 4 22 27 18
12 Stade Brest 14 5 2 7 14 18 17
13 Bastia 14 5 2 7 21 33 17
14 Stade de Reims 14 4 4 6 13 14 16
15 Ajaccio 14 4 5 5 15 19 15
16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 14 4 3 7 16 22 15
17 Montpellier HSC 13 3 5 5 18 18 14
-------------------------
18 Sochaux 14 4 2 8 13 20 14
19 ES Troyes AC 14 1 5 8 14 29 8
20 AS Nancy 14 1 4 9 9 25 7
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 25
Montpellier HSC v Girondins Bordeaux (1300)
Toulouse v Olympique Lyon (1600)
Olympique Marseille v Lille (2000)