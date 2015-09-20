Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 20
Monaco 2 FC Lorient 3
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Toulouse 1
Olympique Marseille 1 Olympique Lyon 1
St Etienne 2 Nantes 0
Saturday, September 19
Angers SCO 1 ES Troyes AC 0
Caen 2 Montpellier HSC 1
En Avant Guingamp 2 GFC Ajaccio 1
Bastia 1 Nice 3
Stade de Reims 1 Paris St Germain 1
Friday, September 18
Stade Rennes 1 Lille 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 6 4 2 0 10 3 14
2 Stade Rennes 6 4 1 1 10 5 13
-------------------------
3 St Etienne 6 4 1 1 9 5 13
-------------------------
4 Caen 6 4 0 2 8 8 12
-------------------------
5 Stade de Reims 6 3 2 1 10 6 11
6 Angers SCO 6 3 2 1 7 4 11
-------------------------
7 Olympique Lyon 6 2 3 1 7 3 9
8 En Avant Guingamp 6 3 0 3 5 6 9
9 Nice 6 2 2 2 10 9 8
10 FC Lorient 6 2 2 2 8 9 8
11 Monaco 6 2 2 2 6 8 8
12 Olympique Marseille 6 2 1 3 11 6 7
13 Girondins Bordeaux 6 1 4 1 7 6 7
14 Lille 6 1 4 1 2 2 7
15 Bastia 6 2 1 3 9 11 7
16 Nantes 6 2 1 3 2 6 7
17 Toulouse 6 1 3 2 7 9 6
18 ES Troyes AC 6 0 3 3 4 13 3
-------------------------
19 Montpellier HSC 6 0 1 5 2 8 1
20 GFC Ajaccio 6 0 1 5 1 8 1
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation