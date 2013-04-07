April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 7
Lille 5 FC Lorient 0
St Etienne 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Stade de Reims 1 Olympique Lyon 0
Saturday, April 6
AS Nancy 1 ES Troyes AC 0
Sochaux 0 Ajaccio 0
Montpellier HSC 3 Valenciennes 1
Stade Rennes 0 Paris St Germain 2
Bastia 4 Stade Brest 0
Toulouse 3 Nice 4
Friday, April 5
Olympique Marseille 1 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 31 19 7 5 56 20 64
2 Olympique Marseille 31 17 6 8 36 32 57
-------------------------
3 St Etienne 31 14 11 6 51 25 53
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 31 15 8 8 49 33 53
-------------------------
5 Lille 31 14 10 7 48 31 52
6 Nice 31 14 9 8 45 37 51
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 31 14 6 11 47 37 48
8 FC Lorient 31 11 11 9 48 50 44
9 Girondins Bordeaux 31 10 13 8 29 26 43
10 Stade Rennes 31 12 6 13 41 43 42
11 Toulouse 31 10 11 10 39 38 41
12 Bastia 31 11 6 14 42 56 39
13 Valenciennes 31 9 9 13 41 48 36
14 Ajaccio 31 8 12 11 32 40 34
15 Stade de Reims 31 8 10 13 29 37 34
16 Sochaux 31 8 8 15 32 47 32
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 31 7 10 14 34 44 31
-------------------------
18 AS Nancy 31 7 9 15 29 47 30
19 Stade Brest 31 8 5 18 29 48 29
20 ES Troyes AC 31 4 13 14 36 54 25
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation