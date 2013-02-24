Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 24
Girondins Bordeaux 0 Stade Brest 2
Olympique Lyon 3 FC Lorient 1
Paris St Germain 2 Olympique Marseille 0
Saturday, February 23
Ajaccio 1 Lille 3
AS Nancy 0 St Etienne 3
ES Troyes AC 0 Bastia 0
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0 Montpellier HSC 1
Stade Rennes 2 Sochaux 2
Valenciennes 0 Toulouse 0
Friday, February 22
Nice 2 Stade de Reims 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 26 16 6 4 49 16 54
2 Olympique Lyon 26 15 6 5 46 25 51
-------------------------
3 Olympique Marseille 26 14 4 8 32 31 46
-------------------------
4 Nice 26 12 9 5 39 28 45
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 26 12 8 6 40 19 44
6 Montpellier HSC 26 12 5 9 41 32 41
-------------------------
7 Stade Rennes 26 12 5 9 39 34 41
8 Lille 26 10 10 6 35 26 40
9 FC Lorient 26 10 9 7 42 42 39
10 Girondins Bordeaux 26 9 11 6 26 22 38
11 Valenciennes 26 9 7 10 34 36 34
12 Toulouse 26 8 9 9 32 32 33
13 Ajaccio 26 7 10 9 29 36 29
14 Stade Brest 26 8 4 14 27 36 28
15 Sochaux 26 7 6 13 27 38 27
16 Bastia 26 7 6 13 29 51 27
17 Stade de Reims 26 5 9 12 22 31 24
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 26 5 8 13 25 39 23
19 ES Troyes AC 26 3 11 12 28 46 20
20 AS Nancy 26 3 9 14 22 44 18
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation