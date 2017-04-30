Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 Regular match on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Dijon FCO 0 Girondins Bordeaux 0 Nice 3 Paris St Germain 1 Caen 1 Olympique Marseille 5 Saturday, April 29 Monaco 3 Toulouse 1 En Avant de Guingamp 0 St Etienne 2 Metz 2 AS Nancy-Lorraine 1 Nantes 1 FC Lorient 0 Montpellier HSC 0 Lille 3 Bastia 1 Stade Rennes 0 Friday, April 28 Angers SCO 1 Olympique Lyon 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Monaco 34 26 5 3 95 29 83 2 Paris St Germain 35 25 5 5 72 26 80 ------------------------- 3 Nice 35 22 11 2 59 29 77 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 34 18 3 13 68 42 57 5 Girondins Bordeaux 35 15 11 9 49 39 56 ------------------------- 6 Olympique Marseille 35 15 10 10 53 39 55 ------------------------- 7 St Etienne 34 12 13 9 38 30 49 8 Nantes 35 13 9 13 34 47 48 9 Stade Rennes 35 10 14 11 32 39 44 10 En Avant de Guingamp 35 12 8 15 40 49 44 11 Lille 35 12 7 16 37 41 43 12 Toulouse 35 10 12 13 36 39 42 13 Montpellier HSC 35 10 9 16 47 60 39 14 Angers SCO 35 11 6 18 35 48 39 15 Metz 35 10 9 16 36 70 39 16 FC Lorient 35 10 4 21 42 66 34 17 Dijon FCO 35 7 12 16 44 54 33 ------------------------- 18 Caen 35 9 6 20 34 63 33 ------------------------- 19 AS Nancy-Lorraine 35 8 8 19 26 46 32 20 Bastia 34 7 10 17 27 48 31 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation play-off 19-20: Relegation
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara