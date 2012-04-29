Soccer-Three players among 18 people on La Liga match-fixing charges
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from Ligue 1 on Sunday. Auxerre 4 Stade Brest 0 AS Nancy 1 Caen 1 Sochaux 0 Girondins Bordeaux 3 Lille 2 Paris St Germain 1 Stade Rennes 3 Ajaccio 1 St Etienne 1 Dijon FCO 0 Valenciennes 2 Nice 0 Friday, April 27 FC Lorient 2 Olympique Marseille 1 Toulouse 0 Montpellier HSC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Montpellier HSC 34 22 6 6 61 31 72 2 Paris St Germain 34 19 10 5 64 37 67 ------------------------- 3 Lille 34 18 11 5 64 37 65 ------------------------- 4 Stade Rennes 34 16 9 9 48 37 57 ------------------------- 5 Olympique Lyon 33 17 5 11 52 43 56 6 St Etienne 34 16 8 10 45 37 56 ------------------------- 7 Toulouse 34 15 8 11 36 31 53 8 Girondins Bordeaux 34 12 13 9 43 37 49 9 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 33 12 9 12 48 47 45 10 AS Nancy 34 10 12 12 34 40 42 11 Olympique Marseille 34 10 11 13 41 40 41 12 Valenciennes 34 11 7 16 33 40 40 13 FC Lorient 34 9 11 14 34 45 38 14 Nice 34 9 10 15 34 41 37 15 Caen 34 8 11 15 36 50 35 16 Dijon FCO 34 9 7 18 37 55 34 17 Ajaccio 34 7 13 14 34 57 34 ------------------------- 18 Stade Brest 34 6 15 13 28 37 33 19 Sochaux 34 8 9 17 34 57 33 20 Auxerre 34 6 13 15 41 48 31 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.