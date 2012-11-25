Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, November 25 Montpellier HSC 1 Girondins Bordeaux 0 Olympique Marseille 1 Lille 0 Toulouse 3 Olympique Lyon 0 Saturday, November 24 AS Nancy 1 Ajaccio 1 Sochaux 0 Nice 1 Paris St Germain 4 ES Troyes AC 0 Stade Rennes 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Bastia 2 FC Lorient 1 Stade de Reims 0 Stade Brest 0 Friday, November 23 St Etienne 1 Valenciennes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 14 7 5 2 23 10 26 2 Olympique Marseille 13 8 2 3 17 11 26 ------------------------- 3 St Etienne 14 7 4 3 24 10 25 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Lyon 13 7 4 2 23 14 25 ------------------------- 5 Girondins Bordeaux 14 6 6 2 18 11 24 6 Valenciennes 14 6 4 4 27 16 22 ------------------------- 7 Toulouse 14 6 4 4 23 16 22 8 Stade Rennes 14 7 1 6 18 17 22 9 Lille 14 5 5 4 16 15 20 10 Nice 14 4 7 3 19 19 19 11 FC Lorient 14 4 6 4 22 27 18 12 Montpellier HSC 14 4 5 5 19 18 17 13 Stade Brest 14 5 2 7 14 18 17 14 Bastia 14 5 2 7 21 33 17 15 Stade de Reims 14 4 4 6 13 14 16 16 Ajaccio 14 4 5 5 15 19 15 17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 14 4 3 7 16 22 15 ------------------------- 18 Sochaux 14 4 2 8 13 20 14 19 ES Troyes AC 14 1 5 8 14 29 8 20 AS Nancy 14 1 4 9 9 25 7 ------------------------- Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation