Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 25
Montpellier HSC 1 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Olympique Marseille 1 Lille 0
Toulouse 3 Olympique Lyon 0
Saturday, November 24
AS Nancy 1 Ajaccio 1
Sochaux 0 Nice 1
Paris St Germain 4 ES Troyes AC 0
Stade Rennes 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1
Bastia 2 FC Lorient 1
Stade de Reims 0 Stade Brest 0
Friday, November 23
St Etienne 1 Valenciennes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 14 7 5 2 23 10 26
2 Olympique Marseille 13 8 2 3 17 11 26
-------------------------
3 St Etienne 14 7 4 3 24 10 25
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 13 7 4 2 23 14 25
-------------------------
5 Girondins Bordeaux 14 6 6 2 18 11 24
6 Valenciennes 14 6 4 4 27 16 22
-------------------------
7 Toulouse 14 6 4 4 23 16 22
8 Stade Rennes 14 7 1 6 18 17 22
9 Lille 14 5 5 4 16 15 20
10 Nice 14 4 7 3 19 19 19
11 FC Lorient 14 4 6 4 22 27 18
12 Montpellier HSC 14 4 5 5 19 18 17
13 Stade Brest 14 5 2 7 14 18 17
14 Bastia 14 5 2 7 21 33 17
15 Stade de Reims 14 4 4 6 13 14 16
16 Ajaccio 14 4 5 5 15 19 15
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 14 4 3 7 16 22 15
-------------------------
18 Sochaux 14 4 2 8 13 20 14
19 ES Troyes AC 14 1 5 8 14 29 8
20 AS Nancy 14 1 4 9 9 25 7
-------------------------
Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points.
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation