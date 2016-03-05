March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 5
Angers SCO 0 St Etienne 0
Girondins Bordeaux 1 GFC Ajaccio 1
Lille 2 Stade de Reims 0
Nice 2 ES Troyes AC 1
Paris St Germain 0 Montpellier HSC 0
Bastia 0 FC Lorient 0
Friday, March 4
Caen 2 Monaco 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 29 23 5 1 68 15 74
2 Monaco 29 13 12 4 42 32 51
-------------------------
3 Nice 29 12 8 9 41 33 44
-------------------------
4 Caen 29 13 4 12 32 38 43
-------------------------
5 Olympique Lyon 28 12 6 10 40 30 42
6 St Etienne 29 12 6 11 33 32 42
-------------------------
7 Stade Rennes 28 10 11 7 36 33 41
8 Nantes 27 10 10 7 26 24 40
9 Angers SCO 29 10 9 10 29 29 39
10 FC Lorient 29 9 11 9 40 41 38
11 Bastia 28 11 5 12 27 29 38
12 Girondins Bordeaux 29 9 11 9 38 44 38
13 Lille 29 8 13 8 23 23 37
14 Olympique Marseille 27 8 12 7 37 28 36
15 Montpellier HSC 29 10 6 13 36 33 36
16 En Avant Guingamp 28 8 8 12 33 40 32
17 Stade de Reims 29 8 8 13 32 41 32
18 GFC Ajaccio 28 6 11 11 29 39 29
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 28 4 10 14 27 47 22
20 ES Troyes AC 29 2 8 19 21 59 14
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 6
Olympique Marseille v Toulouse (1300)
Stade Rennes v Nantes (1600)
Olympique Lyon v En Avant Guingamp (2000)