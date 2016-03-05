March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, March 5 Angers SCO 0 St Etienne 0 Girondins Bordeaux 1 GFC Ajaccio 1 Lille 2 Stade de Reims 0 Nice 2 ES Troyes AC 1 Paris St Germain 0 Montpellier HSC 0 Bastia 0 FC Lorient 0 Friday, March 4 Caen 2 Monaco 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 29 23 5 1 68 15 74 2 Monaco 29 13 12 4 42 32 51 ------------------------- 3 Nice 29 12 8 9 41 33 44 ------------------------- 4 Caen 29 13 4 12 32 38 43 ------------------------- 5 Olympique Lyon 28 12 6 10 40 30 42 6 St Etienne 29 12 6 11 33 32 42 ------------------------- 7 Stade Rennes 28 10 11 7 36 33 41 8 Nantes 27 10 10 7 26 24 40 9 Angers SCO 29 10 9 10 29 29 39 10 FC Lorient 29 9 11 9 40 41 38 11 Bastia 28 11 5 12 27 29 38 12 Girondins Bordeaux 29 9 11 9 38 44 38 13 Lille 29 8 13 8 23 23 37 14 Olympique Marseille 27 8 12 7 37 28 36 15 Montpellier HSC 29 10 6 13 36 33 36 16 En Avant Guingamp 28 8 8 12 33 40 32 17 Stade de Reims 29 8 8 13 32 41 32 18 GFC Ajaccio 28 6 11 11 29 39 29 ------------------------- 19 Toulouse 28 4 10 14 27 47 22 20 ES Troyes AC 29 2 8 19 21 59 14 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 6 Olympique Marseille v Toulouse (1300) Stade Rennes v Nantes (1600) Olympique Lyon v En Avant Guingamp (2000)