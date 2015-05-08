Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, May 8 Paris St Germain 6 En Avant Guingamp 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 36 22 11 3 78 33 77 2 Olympique Lyon 35 21 8 6 70 29 71 ------------------------- 3 Monaco 35 18 11 6 47 24 65 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Marseille 35 18 6 11 67 41 60 5 St Etienne 35 16 12 7 42 28 60 ------------------------- 6 Girondins Bordeaux 35 15 11 9 42 41 56 ------------------------- 7 Montpellier HSC 35 15 8 12 43 35 53 8 Lille 35 15 8 12 37 34 53 9 Stade Rennes 35 13 11 11 35 39 50 10 En Avant Guingamp 36 14 4 18 38 52 46 11 Nantes 35 11 11 13 27 36 44 12 Bastia 35 11 10 14 35 42 43 13 Nice 35 11 9 15 39 45 42 14 Caen 35 10 9 16 47 52 39 15 FC Lorient 35 11 6 18 39 48 39 16 Toulouse 35 11 6 18 37 57 39 17 Stade de Reims 35 10 8 17 41 61 38 ------------------------- 18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 35 11 4 20 36 54 37 19 Metz 35 7 9 19 30 51 30 R20 Racing Lens 35 6 8 21 30 58 26 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League preliminary round 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 9 Caen v Olympique Lyon (1500) Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Stade de Reims (1800) Metz v FC Lorient (1800) Girondins Bordeaux v Nantes (1800) Stade Rennes v Bastia (1800) Toulouse v Lille (1800) Sunday, May 10 Racing Lens v Montpellier HSC (1200) St Etienne v Nice (1500) Olympique Marseille v Monaco (1900)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.