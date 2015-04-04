April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, April 4 En Avant Guingamp 1 Olympique Lyon 3 FC Lorient 0 Stade Rennes 3 Metz 3 Toulouse 2 Lille 3 Stade de Reims 1 Montpellier HSC 3 Bastia 1 Nice 2 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Friday, April 3 Monaco 1 St Etienne 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympique Lyon 31 18 7 6 60 25 61 2 Paris St Germain 30 16 11 3 55 28 59 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Marseille 30 17 6 7 60 31 57 ------------------------- 4 Monaco 30 15 9 6 36 22 54 ------------------------- 5 St Etienne 31 14 11 6 38 25 53 6 Montpellier HSC 30 14 6 10 42 33 48 ------------------------- 7 Girondins Bordeaux 30 13 9 8 38 37 48 8 Lille 31 12 8 11 30 27 44 9 Stade Rennes 31 11 9 11 31 37 42 10 Nantes 30 10 10 10 24 30 40 11 En Avant Guingamp 31 12 3 16 33 44 39 12 Nice 31 10 8 13 35 39 38 13 Bastia 31 9 10 12 31 37 37 14 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 31 11 3 17 34 48 36 15 Caen 30 9 8 13 44 44 35 16 Stade de Reims 31 9 8 14 37 53 35 17 FC Lorient 31 10 4 17 34 44 34 ------------------------- 18 Toulouse 31 9 5 17 33 52 32 19 Metz 31 6 8 17 25 44 26 20 Racing Lens 30 6 7 17 27 47 25 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 5 Girondins Bordeaux v Racing Lens (1200) Nantes v Caen (1500) Olympique Marseille v Paris St Germain (1900)