April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 4
En Avant Guingamp 1 Olympique Lyon 3
FC Lorient 0 Stade Rennes 3
Metz 3 Toulouse 2
Lille 3 Stade de Reims 1
Montpellier HSC 3 Bastia 1
Nice 2 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2
Friday, April 3
Monaco 1 St Etienne 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 31 18 7 6 60 25 61
2 Paris St Germain 30 16 11 3 55 28 59
-------------------------
3 Olympique Marseille 30 17 6 7 60 31 57
-------------------------
4 Monaco 30 15 9 6 36 22 54
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 31 14 11 6 38 25 53
6 Montpellier HSC 30 14 6 10 42 33 48
-------------------------
7 Girondins Bordeaux 30 13 9 8 38 37 48
8 Lille 31 12 8 11 30 27 44
9 Stade Rennes 31 11 9 11 31 37 42
10 Nantes 30 10 10 10 24 30 40
11 En Avant Guingamp 31 12 3 16 33 44 39
12 Nice 31 10 8 13 35 39 38
13 Bastia 31 9 10 12 31 37 37
14 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 31 11 3 17 34 48 36
15 Caen 30 9 8 13 44 44 35
16 Stade de Reims 31 9 8 14 37 53 35
17 FC Lorient 31 10 4 17 34 44 34
-------------------------
18 Toulouse 31 9 5 17 33 52 32
19 Metz 31 6 8 17 25 44 26
20 Racing Lens 30 6 7 17 27 47 25
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 5
Girondins Bordeaux v Racing Lens (1200)
Nantes v Caen (1500)
Olympique Marseille v Paris St Germain (1900)