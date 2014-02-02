Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 2
Nice 1 Lille 0
Olympique Marseille 2 Toulouse 2
Stade Rennes 2 Olympique Lyon 0
Saturday, February 1
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Ajaccio 1
FC Lorient 2 Monaco 2
Sochaux 1 Nantes 0
St Etienne 3 Valenciennes 0
Bastia 3 En Avant Guingamp 2
Stade de Reims 2 Montpellier HSC 4
Friday, January 31
Paris St Germain 2 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 23 16 6 1 54 15 54
2 Monaco 23 14 7 2 38 16 49
-------------------------
3 Lille 23 12 5 6 24 14 41
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 23 12 4 7 33 22 40
-------------------------
5 Olympique Marseille 23 10 6 7 33 26 36
6 Olympique Lyon 23 9 7 7 35 29 34
-------------------------
7 Girondins Bordeaux 23 9 7 7 29 25 34
8 Nantes 23 10 3 10 24 23 33
9 Stade de Reims 23 8 9 6 27 28 33
10 FC Lorient 23 9 5 9 31 30 32
11 Bastia 22 8 6 8 27 31 30
12 Nice 23 9 3 11 22 28 30
13 Toulouse 22 7 8 7 23 28 29
14 Montpellier HSC 23 5 12 6 28 28 27
15 Stade Rennes 23 6 9 8 25 25 27
16 En Avant Guingamp 23 6 8 9 22 25 26
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 23 5 7 11 21 38 22
-------------------------
18 Valenciennes 23 4 6 13 22 36 18
19 Sochaux 23 3 6 14 17 44 15
20 Ajaccio 23 1 8 14 16 40 11
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation