Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 16
FC Lorient 1 Bastia 1
Paris St Germain 2 GFC Ajaccio 0
Stade de Reims 1 Olympique Marseille 0
Saturday, August 15
Angers SCO 0 Nantes 0
Caen 1 Toulouse 0
En Avant Guingamp 0 Olympique Lyon 1
ES Troyes AC 3 Nice 3
Stade Rennes 1 Montpellier HSC 0
St Etienne 1 Girondins Bordeaux 1
Friday, August 14
Monaco 0 Lille 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
2 Stade de Reims 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
-------------------------
3 Caen 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
-------------------------
4 Angers SCO 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
-------------------------
5 Bastia 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
6 Monaco 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
7 Nantes 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
7 Olympique Lyon 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
9 Stade Rennes 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
9 Toulouse 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
11 ES Troyes AC 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
12 FC Lorient 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
13 Nice 2 0 1 1 4 5 1
14 Girondins Bordeaux 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
14 St Etienne 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
16 Lille 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
17 GFC Ajaccio 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
18 En Avant Guingamp 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
18 Olympique Marseille 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
-------------------------
20 Montpellier HSC 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
20: Relegation