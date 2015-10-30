Oct 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, October 30
Stade Rennes 0 Paris St Germain 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 12 10 2 0 26 6 32
2 Angers SCO 11 6 4 1 12 6 22
-------------------------
3 Caen 11 7 0 4 12 12 21
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 11 5 4 2 15 7 19
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 11 6 1 4 14 14 19
6 Nice 10 5 2 3 25 15 17
-------------------------
7 Stade Rennes 12 4 5 3 15 14 17
8 Monaco 11 4 5 2 15 15 17
9 FC Lorient 11 4 4 3 16 15 16
10 Nantes 10 5 1 4 9 10 16
11 Stade de Reims 11 4 3 4 11 9 15
12 En Avant Guingamp 11 4 3 4 10 13 15
13 Girondins Bordeaux 11 3 5 3 14 16 14
14 Olympique Marseille 11 3 3 5 17 13 12
15 Lille 11 2 5 4 6 7 11
16 Bastia 11 3 1 7 12 18 10
17 Montpellier HSC 11 2 2 7 8 14 8
18 Toulouse 11 1 5 5 11 20 8
-------------------------
19 GFC Ajaccio 11 1 3 7 7 16 6
20 ES Troyes AC 11 0 4 7 5 20 4
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 31
St Etienne v Stade de Reims (1600)
En Avant Guingamp v FC Lorient (1900)
ES Troyes AC v Olympique Lyon (1900)
GFC Ajaccio v Girondins Bordeaux (1900)
Bastia v Caen (1900)
Toulouse v Montpellier HSC (1900)
Sunday, November 1
Nice v Lille (1300)
Monaco v Angers SCO (1600)
Nantes v Olympique Marseille (2000)