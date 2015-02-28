Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 28
FC Lorient 2 Bastia 0
Metz 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Stade de Reims 1
Lille 2 Olympique Lyon 1
Racing Lens 0 Stade Rennes 1
Toulouse 1 St Etienne 1
Friday, February 27
Olympique Marseille 2 Caen 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 27 16 6 5 51 21 54
2 Paris St Germain 26 14 10 2 46 23 52
-------------------------
3 Olympique Marseille 27 15 5 7 50 30 50
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 27 11 10 6 30 22 43
-------------------------
5 Monaco 25 12 7 6 26 19 43
6 Girondins Bordeaux 27 11 9 7 32 32 42
-------------------------
7 Montpellier HSC 25 11 6 8 33 24 39
8 Lille 27 9 8 10 23 24 35
9 Stade Rennes 27 9 8 10 27 34 35
10 En Avant Guingamp 26 11 2 13 30 38 35
11 Caen 27 9 7 11 42 40 34
12 Nice 26 9 7 10 28 30 34
13 Bastia 27 8 9 10 28 30 33
14 Nantes 26 8 9 9 20 26 33
15 Stade de Reims 27 8 8 11 31 43 32
16 FC Lorient 26 9 4 13 31 34 31
17 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 26 9 2 15 28 41 29
-------------------------
18 Toulouse 27 8 5 14 28 41 29
19 Racing Lens 27 5 7 15 25 39 22
20 Metz 27 5 7 15 20 38 22
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 1
Nantes v En Avant Guingamp (1300)
Montpellier HSC v Nice (1600)
Monaco v Paris St Germain (2000)