Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 2
Nantes 1 Stade Rennes 1
Girondins Bordeaux 2 Toulouse 1
Olympique Marseille 2 Racing Lens 1
Saturday, November 1
En Avant Guingamp 1 Bastia 0
FC Lorient 1 Paris St Germain 2
Metz 3 Caen 2
Lille 1 St Etienne 1
Montpellier HSC 2 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Nice 1 Olympique Lyon 3
Friday, October 31
Monaco 1 Stade de Reims 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Marseille 12 9 1 2 27 10 28
2 Paris St Germain 12 6 6 0 23 8 24
-------------------------
3 Olympique Lyon 12 7 2 3 24 10 23
-------------------------
4 Girondins Bordeaux 12 6 3 3 18 14 21
-------------------------
5 St Etienne 12 6 3 3 12 11 21
6 Nantes 12 5 5 2 11 8 20
-------------------------
7 Monaco 12 5 3 4 14 13 18
8 Metz 12 5 3 4 13 12 18
9 Montpellier HSC 12 5 2 5 11 11 17
10 Nice 12 5 2 5 17 18 17
11 Stade Rennes 12 4 4 4 14 14 16
12 Lille 12 4 4 4 9 10 16
13 Stade de Reims 12 4 3 5 12 21 15
14 Toulouse 12 4 2 6 14 17 14
15 Caen 12 3 3 6 14 15 12
16 En Avant Guingamp 12 4 0 8 9 21 12
17 Racing Lens 12 3 2 7 11 15 11
-------------------------
18 FC Lorient 12 3 1 8 10 16 10
19 Bastia 12 2 4 6 9 17 10
20 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 12 3 1 8 11 22 10
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation