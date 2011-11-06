Nov 6 Ligue 1 results and standings on
Sunday
Auxerre 2 Toulouse 0
AS Nancy 2 Stade Brest 1
Caen 3 Dijon FCO 0
FC Lorient 2 Ajaccio 0
Sochaux 2 Olympique Lyon 1
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Paris St Germain 1
Olympique Marseille 2 Nice 0
Stade Rennes 1 Valenciennes 1
St Etienne 1 Montpellier HSC 1
Played on Saturday
Lille 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 13 9 3 1 26 11 30
2 Montpellier HSC 13 8 3 2 28 16 27
-------------------------
3 Lille 13 6 6 1 22 13 24
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 13 7 2 4 21 15 23
-------------------------
5 Stade Rennes 13 6 4 3 22 16 22
6 Toulouse 13 6 4 3 13 12 22
-------------------------
7 FC Lorient 13 5 5 3 15 12 20
8 Olympique Marseille 13 4 6 3 17 14 18
9 Caen 13 5 3 5 20 19 18
10 St Etienne 13 4 5 4 12 16 17
11 Sochaux 13 4 5 4 20 25 17
12 Auxerre 13 3 6 4 19 18 15
13 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 13 2 7 4 15 18 13
14 Girondins Bordeaux 13 2 7 4 15 19 13
15 Stade Brest 13 1 9 3 13 14 12
16 Valenciennes 13 2 5 6 13 14 11
17 Nice 13 2 5 6 12 14 11
-------------------------
18 AS Nancy 13 2 5 6 10 16 11
19 Dijon FCO 13 3 2 8 13 28 11
20 Ajaccio 13 1 4 8 10 26 7
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
