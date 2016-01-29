Jan 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, January 29
Olympique Marseille 1 Lille 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 22 19 3 0 56 10 60
2 Monaco 22 10 9 3 33 25 39
-------------------------
3 Nice 22 10 6 6 37 26 36
-------------------------
4 Stade Rennes 22 8 10 4 32 25 34
-------------------------
5 Angers SCO 22 9 7 6 21 18 34
6 St Etienne 22 10 3 9 25 25 33
-------------------------
7 Caen 22 10 3 9 24 28 33
8 Olympique Marseille 23 7 10 6 33 24 31
9 Olympique Lyon 22 8 6 8 28 26 30
10 Girondins Bordeaux 22 7 9 6 27 30 30
11 Nantes 22 7 8 7 20 22 29
12 FC Lorient 22 6 9 7 30 32 27
13 Lille 23 5 11 7 18 19 26
14 GFC Ajaccio 22 6 8 8 24 27 26
15 Bastia 22 7 4 11 21 27 25
16 En Avant Guingamp 22 6 6 10 20 29 24
17 Stade de Reims 22 5 8 9 23 30 23
18 Montpellier HSC 22 6 4 12 23 29 22
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 22 4 8 10 24 39 20
20 ES Troyes AC 22 1 8 13 16 44 11
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 30
Angers SCO v Monaco (1600)
ES Troyes AC v Nantes (1900)
FC Lorient v Stade de Reims (1900)
GFC Ajaccio v Montpellier HSC (1900)
Bastia v Olympique Lyon (1900)
Toulouse v En Avant Guingamp (1900)
Sunday, January 31
Caen v Nice (1300)
Girondins Bordeaux v Stade Rennes (1600)
St Etienne v Paris St Germain (2000)