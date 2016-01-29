Jan 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, January 29 Olympique Marseille 1 Lille 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 22 19 3 0 56 10 60 2 Monaco 22 10 9 3 33 25 39 ------------------------- 3 Nice 22 10 6 6 37 26 36 ------------------------- 4 Stade Rennes 22 8 10 4 32 25 34 ------------------------- 5 Angers SCO 22 9 7 6 21 18 34 6 St Etienne 22 10 3 9 25 25 33 ------------------------- 7 Caen 22 10 3 9 24 28 33 8 Olympique Marseille 23 7 10 6 33 24 31 9 Olympique Lyon 22 8 6 8 28 26 30 10 Girondins Bordeaux 22 7 9 6 27 30 30 11 Nantes 22 7 8 7 20 22 29 12 FC Lorient 22 6 9 7 30 32 27 13 Lille 23 5 11 7 18 19 26 14 GFC Ajaccio 22 6 8 8 24 27 26 15 Bastia 22 7 4 11 21 27 25 16 En Avant Guingamp 22 6 6 10 20 29 24 17 Stade de Reims 22 5 8 9 23 30 23 18 Montpellier HSC 22 6 4 12 23 29 22 ------------------------- 19 Toulouse 22 4 8 10 24 39 20 20 ES Troyes AC 22 1 8 13 16 44 11 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, January 30 Angers SCO v Monaco (1600) ES Troyes AC v Nantes (1900) FC Lorient v Stade de Reims (1900) GFC Ajaccio v Montpellier HSC (1900) Bastia v Olympique Lyon (1900) Toulouse v En Avant Guingamp (1900) Sunday, January 31 Caen v Nice (1300) Girondins Bordeaux v Stade Rennes (1600) St Etienne v Paris St Germain (2000)