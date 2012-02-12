Feb 12 Ligue 1 results and standings on Sunday.
Toulouse 0 St Etienne 1
Lille 4 Girondins Bordeaux 5
Nice 0 Paris St Germain 0
Saturday, February 11
Auxerre 1 FC Lorient 1
Montpellier HSC 3 Ajaccio 0
Olympique Lyon 1 Caen 2
Stade Rennes 1 Sochaux 0
Stade Brest 1 Dijon FCO 1
Valenciennes 1 AS Nancy 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 23 15 5 3 38 19 50
2 Montpellier HSC 23 15 4 4 45 23 49
-------------------------
3 Lille 22 10 9 3 40 26 39
-------------------------
4 Olympique Lyon 23 12 3 8 37 27 39
-------------------------
5 Stade Rennes 23 11 6 6 33 25 39
6 Olympique Marseille 22 10 8 4 33 21 38
-------------------------
7 St Etienne 22 10 6 6 25 24 36
8 Toulouse 23 9 7 7 22 23 34
9 Girondins Bordeaux 23 8 9 6 29 27 33
10 FC Lorient 22 6 9 7 22 25 27
11 Valenciennes 23 7 5 11 23 26 26
12 Stade Brest 23 4 13 6 21 22 25
13 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 22 5 8 9 29 35 23
14 Caen 22 6 5 11 26 33 23
15 AS Nancy 23 5 8 10 22 30 23
16 Dijon FCO 23 6 5 12 26 42 23
17 Ajaccio 23 5 7 11 25 42 22
-------------------------
18 Nice 23 4 8 11 22 26 20
19 Auxerre 22 4 8 10 29 36 20
20 Sochaux 22 4 7 11 22 37 19
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation