Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, January 23
Nice 2 Olympique Marseille 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 21 14 3 4 45 17 45
2 Olympique Marseille 22 14 2 6 42 22 44
-------------------------
3 Paris St Germain 21 11 8 2 38 19 41
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 21 11 7 3 24 13 40
-------------------------
5 Monaco 21 10 6 5 24 18 36
6 Montpellier HSC 21 9 5 7 26 22 32
-------------------------
7 Girondins Bordeaux 21 9 5 7 27 29 32
8 Nantes 21 8 7 6 19 18 31
9 Nice 22 9 4 9 28 29 31
10 Stade Rennes 21 8 6 7 22 25 30
11 Stade de Reims 21 8 4 9 27 36 28
12 Lille 21 7 6 8 17 18 27
13 En Avant Guingamp 21 8 1 12 23 33 25
14 FC Lorient 21 7 2 12 23 29 23
15 Bastia 21 5 7 9 21 26 22
16 Toulouse 21 6 4 11 23 33 22
17 Metz 21 5 5 11 19 30 20
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 21 6 2 13 23 38 20
19 Racing Lens 21 5 4 12 20 28 19
20 Caen 21 4 6 11 26 34 18
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 24
Lille v Monaco (1600)
En Avant Guingamp v FC Lorient (1900)
Montpellier HSC v Nantes (1900)
Bastia v Girondins Bordeaux (1900)
Sunday, January 25
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Toulouse (1300)
Olympique Lyon v Metz (1300)
Stade Rennes v Caen (1600)
Stade de Reims v Racing Lens (1600)
St Etienne v Paris St Germain (2000)