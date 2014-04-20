April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 20
Monaco 1 Nice 0
FC Lorient 4 Montpellier HSC 4
Girondins Bordeaux 5 En Avant Guingamp 1
Olympique Marseille 0 Lille 0
Bastia 2 Ajaccio 1
Stade de Reims 0 Sochaux 1
Valenciennes 2 Nantes 6
Friday, April 18
St Etienne 0 Stade Rennes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 33 24 7 2 74 19 79
2 Monaco 34 21 9 4 55 27 72
-------------------------
3 Lille 34 18 10 6 38 20 64
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 34 16 9 9 46 31 57
5 Olympique Lyon 33 15 9 9 49 38 54
-------------------------
6 Olympique Marseille 34 14 10 10 46 36 52
-------------------------
7 Girondins Bordeaux 34 12 12 10 45 39 48
8 Stade de Reims 34 11 12 11 41 46 45
9 Toulouse 33 11 11 11 41 47 44
10 Bastia 34 12 8 14 38 51 44
11 Nantes 34 12 7 15 35 38 43
12 FC Lorient 34 11 9 14 44 48 42
13 Stade Rennes 34 9 12 13 40 40 39
14 Montpellier HSC 34 7 18 9 43 44 39
15 Nice 34 11 6 17 29 39 39
16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 33 9 11 13 33 47 38
17 En Avant Guingamp 34 9 8 17 30 40 35
-------------------------
18 Sochaux 34 8 9 17 32 56 33
19 Valenciennes 34 7 8 19 35 58 29
R20 Ajaccio 34 3 11 20 33 63 20
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, April 23
Paris St Germain v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1630)
Toulouse v Olympique Lyon (1630)