Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 31
En Avant Guingamp 2 FC Lorient 2
ES Troyes AC 0 Olympique Lyon 1
GFC Ajaccio 2 Girondins Bordeaux 0
St Etienne 3 Stade de Reims 0
Bastia 1 Caen 0
Toulouse 1 Montpellier HSC 1
Friday, October 30
Stade Rennes 0 Paris St Germain 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 12 10 2 0 26 6 32
2 Olympique Lyon 12 6 4 2 16 7 22
-------------------------
3 Angers SCO 11 6 4 1 12 6 22
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 12 7 1 4 17 14 22
-------------------------
5 Caen 12 7 0 5 12 13 21
6 Nice 10 5 2 3 25 15 17
-------------------------
7 FC Lorient 12 4 5 3 18 17 17
8 Stade Rennes 12 4 5 3 15 14 17
9 Monaco 11 4 5 2 15 15 17
10 Nantes 10 5 1 4 9 10 16
11 En Avant Guingamp 12 4 4 4 12 15 16
12 Stade de Reims 12 4 3 5 11 12 15
13 Girondins Bordeaux 12 3 5 4 14 18 14
14 Bastia 12 4 1 7 13 18 13
15 Olympique Marseille 11 3 3 5 17 13 12
16 Lille 11 2 5 4 6 7 11
17 Montpellier HSC 12 2 3 7 9 15 9
18 GFC Ajaccio 12 2 3 7 9 16 9
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 12 1 6 5 12 21 9
20 ES Troyes AC 12 0 4 8 5 21 4
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 1
Nice v Lille (1300)
Monaco v Angers SCO (1600)
Nantes v Olympique Marseille (2000)