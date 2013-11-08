Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, November 8
Monaco 1 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 12 8 4 0 24 7 28
2 Lille 12 8 2 2 15 4 26
-------------------------
3 Monaco 13 7 5 1 21 11 26
-------------------------
4 Nantes 12 6 2 4 16 10 20
-------------------------
5 Olympique Marseille 12 5 3 4 16 12 18
6 Stade de Reims 12 4 6 2 15 12 18
-------------------------
7 St Etienne 12 5 3 4 17 15 18
8 Stade Rennes 12 4 5 3 16 12 17
9 En Avant Guingamp 12 5 2 5 16 14 17
9 Girondins Bordeaux 12 4 5 3 16 14 17
11 Nice 12 5 2 5 13 13 17
12 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 13 4 4 5 15 21 16
13 Olympique Lyon 12 4 3 5 17 15 15
14 Bastia 12 4 3 5 14 19 15
15 Toulouse 12 4 3 5 10 18 15
16 Montpellier HSC 12 2 7 3 15 16 13
17 FC Lorient 12 3 1 8 11 23 10
-------------------------
18 Valenciennes 12 2 2 8 10 19 8
19 Ajaccio 12 1 4 7 8 18 7
20 Sochaux 12 1 4 7 10 22 7
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 9
Paris St Germain v Nice (1600)
En Avant Guingamp v Lille (1900)
FC Lorient v Stade de Reims (1900)
Bastia v Stade Rennes (1900)
Toulouse v Ajaccio (1900)
Valenciennes v Montpellier HSC (1900)
Sunday, November 10
Girondins Bordeaux v Nantes (1300)
Olympique Marseille v Sochaux (1600)
St Etienne v Olympique Lyon (2000)