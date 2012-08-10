Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, August 10
Montpellier HSC 1 Toulouse 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Montpellier HSC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
1 Toulouse 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
Valenciennes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stade Brest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
ES Troyes AC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ajaccio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
FC Lorient 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
AS Nancy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Olympique Lyon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sochaux 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stade Rennes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Girondins Bordeaux 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Paris St Germain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St Etienne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stade de Reims 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Olympique Marseille 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bastia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lille 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
: Champions League preliminary round
: Champions League preliminary round
: Champions League preliminary round
: Champions League preliminary round
: Champions League preliminary round
: Champions League preliminary round
: Champions League preliminary round
: Champions League preliminary round
: Champions League preliminary round
: Champions League preliminary round
: Champions League preliminary round
: Champions League preliminary round
: Champions League preliminary round
: Champions League preliminary round
: Champions League preliminary round
: Champions League preliminary round
: Champions League preliminary round
: Champions League preliminary round
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 11
AS Nancy v Stade Brest (1900)
ES Troyes AC v Valenciennes (1900)
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Girondins Bordeaux (1900)
Sochaux v Bastia (1900)
Nice v Ajaccio (1900)
Paris St Germain v FC Lorient (1900)
Stade Rennes v Olympique Lyon (1900)
St Etienne v Lille (1900)
Sunday, August 12
Stade de Reims v Olympique Marseille (1900)