Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, August 10 Montpellier HSC 1 Toulouse 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Montpellier HSC 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 Toulouse 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- Valenciennes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stade Brest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ES Troyes AC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ajaccio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FC Lorient 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 AS Nancy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Olympique Lyon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sochaux 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stade Rennes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Girondins Bordeaux 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Paris St Germain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St Etienne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stade de Reims 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Olympique Marseille 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bastia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lille 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 11 AS Nancy v Stade Brest (1900) ES Troyes AC v Valenciennes (1900) Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Girondins Bordeaux (1900) Sochaux v Bastia (1900) Nice v Ajaccio (1900) Paris St Germain v FC Lorient (1900) Stade Rennes v Olympique Lyon (1900) St Etienne v Lille (1900) Sunday, August 12 Stade de Reims v Olympique Marseille (1900)