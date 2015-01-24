Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, January 24 En Avant Guingamp 3 FC Lorient 2 Lille 0 Monaco 1 Montpellier HSC 4 Nantes 0 Bastia 0 Girondins Bordeaux 0 Friday, January 23 Nice 2 Olympique Marseille 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympique Lyon 21 14 3 4 45 17 45 2 Olympique Marseille 22 14 2 6 42 22 44 ------------------------- 3 Paris St Germain 21 11 8 2 38 19 41 ------------------------- 4 St Etienne 21 11 7 3 24 13 40 ------------------------- 5 Monaco 22 11 6 5 25 18 39 6 Montpellier HSC 22 10 5 7 30 22 35 ------------------------- 7 Girondins Bordeaux 22 9 6 7 27 29 33 8 Nice 22 9 4 9 28 29 31 9 Nantes 22 8 7 7 19 22 31 10 Stade Rennes 21 8 6 7 22 25 30 11 Stade de Reims 21 8 4 9 27 36 28 12 En Avant Guingamp 22 9 1 12 26 35 28 13 Lille 22 7 6 9 17 19 27 14 Bastia 22 5 8 9 21 26 23 15 FC Lorient 22 7 2 13 25 32 23 16 Toulouse 21 6 4 11 23 33 22 17 Metz 21 5 5 11 19 30 20 ------------------------- 18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 21 6 2 13 23 38 20 19 Racing Lens 21 5 4 12 20 28 19 20 Caen 21 4 6 11 26 34 18 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 25 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Toulouse (1300) Olympique Lyon v Metz (1300) Stade Rennes v Caen (1600) Stade de Reims v Racing Lens (1600) St Etienne v Paris St Germain (2000)