Jan 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 24
En Avant Guingamp 3 FC Lorient 2
Lille 0 Monaco 1
Montpellier HSC 4 Nantes 0
Bastia 0 Girondins Bordeaux 0
Friday, January 23
Nice 2 Olympique Marseille 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympique Lyon 21 14 3 4 45 17 45
2 Olympique Marseille 22 14 2 6 42 22 44
-------------------------
3 Paris St Germain 21 11 8 2 38 19 41
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 21 11 7 3 24 13 40
-------------------------
5 Monaco 22 11 6 5 25 18 39
6 Montpellier HSC 22 10 5 7 30 22 35
-------------------------
7 Girondins Bordeaux 22 9 6 7 27 29 33
8 Nice 22 9 4 9 28 29 31
9 Nantes 22 8 7 7 19 22 31
10 Stade Rennes 21 8 6 7 22 25 30
11 Stade de Reims 21 8 4 9 27 36 28
12 En Avant Guingamp 22 9 1 12 26 35 28
13 Lille 22 7 6 9 17 19 27
14 Bastia 22 5 8 9 21 26 23
15 FC Lorient 22 7 2 13 25 32 23
16 Toulouse 21 6 4 11 23 33 22
17 Metz 21 5 5 11 19 30 20
-------------------------
18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 21 6 2 13 23 38 20
19 Racing Lens 21 5 4 12 20 28 19
20 Caen 21 4 6 11 26 34 18
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 25
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Toulouse (1300)
Olympique Lyon v Metz (1300)
Stade Rennes v Caen (1600)
Stade de Reims v Racing Lens (1600)
St Etienne v Paris St Germain (2000)